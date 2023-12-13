Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – Energy Principal Secretary Alex Wachira has clarified that President William Ruto’s government is not planning to ration electricity.

This is after Kenyans interpreted Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir’s load-shedding strategy as a plan to start rationing electricity to minimize outages.

Speaking at Uhuru Gardens, the PS explained that they will not ration power but will look for other reliable options.

“I want to set the record straight and tell Kenyans, we are not in power rationing mode unlike what has been reported,” he stated.

The PS vowed that the country will not experience another blackout.

He revealed that with the continued rainfall, the sector has received more renewable energy that can be distributed across the country.

“During the festive season, I want to assure Kenyans that they will have an adequate supply of power

Wachira emphasised that the Sunday blackout was caused by an overload between Muhoroni and Kisumu transmission lines. He explained that Kenya Power was working to stabilise the line.

On Monday, CS Chirchir announced that power rationing, especially in the Nyanza and Western regions, will be the temporary solution put in place.

“We will implement it in a structured way. It will be a limited power rationing and will only happen during peak hours,” Chirchir announced.

On this, PS Wachira remarked that the rationing would be implemented between 6 pm to 9.30 pm.

The Sunday blackout was the third nationwide blackout in the country within three months that affected operations in major sectors like hospitals, airports, and manufacturing.

Kenyans have since called upon the stakeholders in the energy sector to fast-track the repairs of damaged transmission lines and put up measures to avoid outages in the future.

The Kenyan DAILY POST