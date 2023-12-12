Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has disclosed that he was among the travelers impacted by the Sunday night blackout, which plunged Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport into darkness for the third time this year.

Speaking during a press briefing to address the blackout, the CS said he was on his way into the country from Dubai when the power went off at JKIA just as he was being cleared, delaying his exit from the airport.

“I was at the airport when the conveyor stopped and we could not get our luggage. It is a challenge that we are really ashamed of as a country and we need to address it,” he said.

The CS said the government has been connecting Kenyans to electricity for the past six years without investing in power generation and transmission.

“There are so many constraints in the transmission of electrons from where they are generated and sometimes the networks trip when they are overloaded,” he said.

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen has since written to the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome to investigate possible acts of sabotage and coverup, following constant power outages at the airport.

In the letter, the CS said that the December 10 power outage resulted in some parts of the airport being in darkness due to a failure of the changeover to the standby generators.

