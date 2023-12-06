Tuesday, December 05, 2023 – Emma Stone stripped completely nude for a hilarious sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The actress ditched all her clothes as she paraded her figure through New York City.

The La La Land actress joined the infamous “Five Timers” club on Saturday evening, becoming the youngest person to host the show on five occasions.

The 35-year-old certainly didn’t disappoint as she delivered a hilarious episode – with an apparent nude sketch titled “Fully Naked in New York” celebrating New York’s blue-collar workers.

Emma, supported by Bowen Yang and the SNL team, flaunted her stunning figure donning nothing but a pair of gloves in the pre-recorded musical segment.

The clip sees Emma and Bowen break into a song about being down on their luck, but one thing is destined to cheer them up: “Riding on the back of a garbage truck fully naked in the middle of New York City at 11 AM.”

All of a sudden, the pair decided to ditch their clothes and show off their naked bodies, flinging black trash bags into the back of a lorry. The rest of the cast spring into action on a building site, wielding a jackhammer and pouring concrete, with only a blur effect covering up their modesty.

Another scene saw a naked Emma taking a break high above the New York City skyline, munching on a sandwich with Central Park in the background.

Apart from the naked display, Emma, an SNL history-maker, gracefully accepted her induction into the Five Timers club.

“It has always been my favourite show, and since I started hosting, it’s also become just a huge part of my life,” Emma said during her monologue.

“I’ve made so many memories here and so many friends, and I even met my husband at SNL,” she said, referring to the show’s former director, Dave McCary, who she met in 2016.