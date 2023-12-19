Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Former Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has joined the list of prominent Kenyan men who have embraced polygamy.

Waititu, popularly known as ‘Baba Yao’, got married to a second wife in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

Although he tried to keep the ceremony a private affair, a photo of him getting mushy with his second wife during the ceremony has surfaced on social media.

Waititu’s niece, Yvonne Mugure, who is a content creator, also shared a short clip of the ceremony.

She revealed that they expected about 250 guests but 700 guests showed up.

Details of Waititu’s second wife remain scanty but we understand that she is younger than his first wife, Susan.

Check out photos from the ceremony.

Watch the video that Waititu’s niece Yvonne Mugure posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.