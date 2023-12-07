Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Education Cabinet Secretary, Ezekiel Machogu, has responded to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who accused him of bungling the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams by contracting a Mombasa Road-based firm to print exam papers.

On Wednesday, Raila claimed that Machogu and other criminals in the Education Ministry terminated the contract for exam printing by a United Kingdom-based firm and awarded it to a Mombasa road-based firm because they received kickbacks.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee, Machogu stated that the Ministry of Education never terminated the exam printing contract awarded to a UK firm as claimed by Raila Odinga.

However, Machogu clarified that the contracts are awarded yearly competitively.

“We have not terminated anybody’s contract. I would like to clear the air that nobody’s contract was terminated,” Machogu insisted.

Machogu further insisted that there were no errors in marking last year’s exams and admitted some transmission errors that were later rectified.

The Kenyan DAILY POST