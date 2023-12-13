Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – A middle-aged man and his girlfriend were humiliated in public for stealing “kuku choma’’ at a fast food restaurant along Thika Road.
They reportedly stole the roasted chicken and stuffed it in a bag, only to be busted as they were leaving the restaurant.
This is embarrassing.
See photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>