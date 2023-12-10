Sunday, December 10, 2023 – Elon Musk and his rarely seen son, X Æ A-Xii were spotted enjoying the 124th Army-Navy Game on Saturday, December 9th amid the billionaire’s custody battle with the boy’s mother, singer Grimes.

Three-year-old X Æ A-Xii sat atop his dad’s shoulders as the pair watched the Army Black Knights close out the final game of the season with a 17-11 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

“ARMY NAVY,” Musk tweeted, along with a video showing a view from the top of the stadium.

Musk appeared all smiles as he carried the oldest of his three children throughout Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts.

The father-and-son duo also posed with the Army Mules mascot and sat with the Army crowd.

The outing comes just two months after Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, sued Musk for parental rights of their three children.

Musk, 52, and Grimes, 35, share X Æ A-Xii, who was born in May 2020, and Exa Dark Sideræl, who was born via surrogate in December 2021.

It was only confirmed in September that the pair secretly had a third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, whom they call Tau.

Musk has also fathered eight other children with two other women.