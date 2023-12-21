Wednesday, December 21, 2023 – Controversial Kenyan lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has blasted President William Ruto’s chief economic advisor, David Ndii, for assuming that Kenyans don’t understand how the economy runs.

Ndii, an Oxford-trained economist, claims that he is the only person in the country who understands economics and consistently posts complex economic terminologies to bamboozle Kenyans.

However, in a post on his X platform, Miguna urged Ndii to start working because there is nothing complex about the theft of public resources, siphoning off taxpayers’ money and hiding them in offshore accounts, and supporting ostentatious lifestyles of thieves pretending to be experts.

The ‘General’’ said economics is not as hard as nuclear physics and urged him to start working for Kenyans.

“Daudi: There is nothing complex about the theft of public resources. Nothing complicated about Kenyans seeing their tax billions siphoned to offshore accounts and supporting the ostentatious lifestyles of thieves pretending to be experts.

“Economics is not nuclear physics. Start working,” Miguna

