Saturday, December 30, 2023 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has stated that corrupt traffic police officers are behind the rise of road accidents in the country.

Speaking on Friday, EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said that corruption in traffic management is the main cause of the rampant violations of traffic laws by motorists.

These violations, he added, have led to the increasing deaths of passengers from road accidents.

Ngumbi said the Commission is concerned that many Kenyans do not in any way appreciate the heavy cost of traffic corruption.

He said this is often regarded as a petty offense undeserving attention, yet it continues to cause deaths and permanent disabilities arising from road accidents.

He revealed that from EACC’s investigations, nearly all roadblocks in the country operate as corruption toll stations.

“It is this impunity that often leads to loss of lives and injuries through road accidents that could otherwise have been avoided,” an EACC Spokesperson said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST