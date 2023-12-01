Friday, December 01, 2023 – Dutch football club, Twente has revealed they made more money from selling beer in their latest set of accounts than selling players.

The former club of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who currently sits fourth in the Eredivisie table, this week released their financial results for the 2022-23 season.

As well as showing the club made a net profit of €5million [£4.3m], the figures showed the club brought in €10.5m [£9.07m] from catering, a sharp rise.

From this, purchase and personnel costs must be deducted, but Twente still emerged with around €6m [£5.18m] profit.

By comparison, the buying and selling of players from 2022-23 earned them a profit of €3.75m [£3.24m].

Voetbal International journalist Tom Knipping said: ‘It’s strange that FC Twente makes more money on beer than on players.

‘I don’t see anywhere else in Europe where a club earns more on beer than on football players.’

Twente’s stadium, De Grolsch Veste [The Grolsch Fortress], is sponsored by the local beer maker in Enschede.