Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – Kenyans have taken to social media to call out Kisii County Woman Rep Dorice Donya after she shared a video lecturing her bodyguard.

Donya recorded herself calling the bodyguard who had not reported to work for three weeks.

From the phone conversation, it emerged that the said officer lost his wife, and that was the main reason he had not reported to duty for three weeks.

He was still stuck in the village mourning the loss of his dear wife.

The heartless Woman Rep captioned the video ‘‘useless officer” and wondered how mourning his wife was related to work.

“How are you, officer, I have not seen you for three weeks at work. I know you buried her two weeks ago. So you stayed for three weeks because you are mourning your wife.

“How is mourning your wife related to your work, you are paid for what you produce at work. You have not come to work three weeks and you are telling me you are mourning your wife and I Know you buried her,” Donya said.

The video attracted heavy criticism from Kenyans, who questioned her morals.

“How heartless is this Kisii County MP Dorice Aburi Donya Toto! She is tormenting her bodyguard who was away mourning his wife. From the conversation, the woman Rep is acknowledging that she is aware that the bodyguard lost his wife and was buried a fortnight ago. Power is transient!” a social media user wrote.

“Let be serious here how can you do this to your staff? Kisii women Rep Doris Donya Toto records herself referring to his bodyguard, who was away for 3 weeks mourning his wife ‘useless’,” another user wrote.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.