Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Detectives based in Lodwar intercepted a getaway vehicle at Sopel along Lodwar -Kitale Highway and arrested 4 occupants, namely; Stephen Kamire, Erick Odhiambo, Raphael Ndeda Otieno, and Emmanuel Okoth.
The suspects broke into a parked vehicle and stole Ksh 300,000.
Detectives set a trap for the suspected thugs after getting intelligence reports and cornered them as they were driving in a Toyota Ractus vehicle registration KDJ 496.
The matter is under investigation by DCI Turkana Central.
