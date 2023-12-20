Wednesday, December 20, 2023 – Detectives based in Lodwar intercepted a getaway vehicle at Sopel along Lodwar -Kitale Highway and arrested 4 occupants, namely; Stephen Kamire, Erick Odhiambo, Raphael Ndeda Otieno, and Emmanuel Okoth.

The suspects broke into a parked vehicle and stole Ksh 300,000.

Detectives set a trap for the suspected thugs after getting intelligence reports and cornered them as they were driving in a Toyota Ractus vehicle registration KDJ 496.

The matter is under investigation by DCI Turkana Central.

