Thursday, December 21, 2023 – There was drama along Lusaka road in Nairobi after passengers confronted a rogue traffic police officer for demanding a bribe from a matatu driver.

The driver was ferrying the passengers to work in the morning when he was flagged down by the police officer.

He obliged and instead of the cop highlighting the traffic offence, he demanded a bribe of 50 shillings from the driver.

Every matatu driver who passes through that road in the morning has to hand over a bribe of 50 shillings to the police officer.

A video shared on social media shows the infuriated passengers calling out the corrupt police officer for wasting their time.

One of the passengers is heard challenging the police officer to highlight the traffic law that the matatu driver has broken.

The officer was covered in shame as the passengers called him out for being corrupt.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.