Friday, December 15, 2023 – Motorists were treated to a dramatic scene after a man forcibly removed his wife and kid from his posh car after conducting a DNA test and finding out that he was not the biological father of the child.

In the video, the heartless Chinese man is seen dragging his wife out of the vehicle as she desperately clings to her little son.

Not even the child’s cries could stop the man from removing them from his luxurious Porsche Cayenne.

A concerned motorist came to the rescue of the poor kid as the man and his wife engaged in a tussle.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among X users.

“Two elephants fighting and the grass is unfairly bearing the brunt of the fight. The baby is innocent in this fight,’’ an X user wrote and sympathized with the baby.

“Am not sure if I support this but I don’t think women understand how we feel when this happens,’’ another user added.

Watch the video and different reactions from X users.

