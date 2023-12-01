Friday, December 1, 2023 – A couple has gone viral after the groom reportedly divorced his newly-wed wife after finding out that she had cheated on him a day before the wedding.

It is alleged that the information was relayed to the groom by a friend who served as an informant.

The bride is said to have met her ex-lover secretly before the wedding and cheated on the groom.

In the trending video, the bride who was seen in her beautiful wedding gown was seen covered in shame as the groom walked away, leaving guests shocked.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.