Saturday, December 9, 2023 – Controversial Nigerian businessman, Francis Van Lare, has made real his threats by releasing names and photos of the women he has slept with.

The flamboyant businessman had taken to his Facebook account to announce that he was compiling the names of all the women he has slept with since 1970.

“I am compiling the names of all the women I have poied since 1970 . The first one is Felicia and I published her story on my wall.

“She even got my mum fired because she will not give her kpekus to the Doctor who owned the hospital they both worked and the Doctor was mad that it was small me that she chose to poi,” he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, December 6.

“Have your data ready Dec 7 and you see their names and photos.

“If I have poied you and you do not see your name on the list please inbox me to edit it and add your name. If your poi was memorable then I will add it,” the 70-year-old businessman added.

Some people thought that he was joking when he made the trending Facebook post.

However, he has gone ahead and posted photos and names of some of the women he has had sex with.

He promised to post more photos of the ladies he has chewed in his upcoming book.

Most of the ladies he has slept with are young enough to be his daughters.

See photos.

