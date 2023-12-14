Thursday, December 14, 2023 – Tujijenge Motorcycle Loans, a micro-finance company based in Kahawa Wendani that targets boda boda riders, is under the spotlight for defrauding a young man who secured a bike through a loan on March 3rd this year and had diligently repaid 104,000 KES of the loan.

However, a surprising turn of events recently unfolded when police impounded the motorcycle claiming that the registered number plate does not correspond to official records.

The motorbike was impounded and taken to Kahawa Wendani police station.

Social media activist Derrick Mbugua stormed the company’s offices with the victim and confronted the staff.

It is alleged that many boda boda riders have fallen victim to the fraud scheme executed by the staff and rogue police officers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.