Saturday, December 9, 2023 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered the arrest of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago over the Sh 1.1 billion Finland scholarship syndicate.

During a public lecture by former head of public service Ambassador Francis Muthaura, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak mentioned that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had recommended the prosecution of Kenyans suspected of being involved in graft.

Mbarak stated that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had approved the inquiry file forwarded by the EACC for Mandago and three other senior officials of the county for prosecution.

Mandago will be charged with conspiracy to commit an offense of economic crime, abuse of office, breach of trust, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and uttering false documents contrary to section 353 of the penal code, among others.

“Our quarterly report has got big cases and quite a number of big cases; some of them is about the senator Uasin Gishu.

“Where this is the famous Finland scandal. For the senator, we have recommended him to be charged, and we are in the process I think we got a go-ahead to charge him and for him, we have recommended his prosecution in relation to the famous Finland scandal,” he said.

