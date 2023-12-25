Monday, December 25, 2023 – The Ministry of Health has put Kenyans on notice regarding the likelihood of contracting diseases during the festive season.

In an advisory addressed to the country, the ministry expressed concern over the effects of poor food and water handling in ceremonies and functions organized in many places.

The ministry also noted irresponsible drinking, unprotected sex and crossing of swollen rivers could pose a danger to Kenyans enjoying themselves in the season full of activities.

“The Ministry is fully aware of many ceremonies that communities undertake during this festive season such as weddings, circumcision among others. It should be noted that such ceremonies and gatherings negatively affect our health especially if public health measures are not fully observed,” it stated.

To avert possible crises from such carelessness, the ministry suggested a host of measures to Kenyans.

It advised against consuming meat from animals slaughtered but not inspected by a certified officer; it also cautioned against eating meat from dead animals or birds.

Those hosting ceremonies were urged to ensure adequate provision of sanitary facilities, including handwashing points and latrines.

The party-goers were also advised to observe hygiene when handling food, cooking, and serving it when still hot.

On leftovers, the ministry advised safe storage and proper heating before eating.

They were also advised to partake in clean drinking water treated or boiled and stored, and served, in a clean container.

The ministry said it would partner with the county governments to ensure the upholding of healthy practices among the public.

