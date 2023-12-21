Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna has claimed President William Ruto will not be re-elected in the 2027 elections.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Miguna said that come 2027, many Kenyans will not remember Ruto’s eloquence or numerous foreign trips.

According to the rambunctious lawyer Kenya’s voting pattern will be influenced by poverty, unemployment, and the high rate of corruption in the Kenya Kwanza government.

Miguna warned the Kenya Kwanza leader to change his leadership style before the next poll.

“I can assure you that in 2027 and beyond, Kenyans will not remember, recognise, or be impressed by President William Ruto’s eloquence, frequent foreign trips, or Kaunda suits.

“They will remember only their hunger, poverty, unemployment, and the cascading astronomical scale of corruption. Don’t ever say I didn’t warn you,” Miguna said.

