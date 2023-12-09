Saturday, December 8, 2023 – The Lebanese employer, known for a viral video featuring her Kenyan nanny, Rosie, has changed her stance, now urging Rosie not to return to Lebanon.

This happened after they pleaded with Rosie at the airport to return and look after their kids, who had grown fond of her.

The employer, identified as Maria Cataleya, shared her heartfelt sentiments about Rosie’s current situation.

Expressing her desire to have Rosie back in Lebanon, the employer also conveyed immense joy at the prospect of Rosie spending quality time with her kids in Kenya.

“Of course, I hope she will come back. But I don’t think so. I don’t want her to come back. I want her to enjoy her time with her kids and maybe stay with them,” Maria said in an emotional statement.

She went on to emphasize that she would have preferred Rosie to extend her stay in Kenya, emphasizing,

“If I was her, I would stay in Kenya with my kids. I would never come back to Lebanon,” she said.

She further speculated that the viral video could open doors to better opportunities for Rosie outside Lebanon.

“I am pretty sure after this viral video, she will be able to get better opportunities than to come back to Lebanon,” the employer asserted.

Drawing a unique analogy to the biblical figure Prophet Yousaf, she highlighted the contrast between undesired circumstances and ultimate triumph.

“It’s like Prophet Yousaf. They wanted him to be a slave, they bought him, and then God granted him to be their king,” she explained.

Closing her message to Rosie, the employer expressed pride and touched upon the positive impact she believes she played in Rosie’s newfound recognition.

“I feel really proud and touched that I was able to help Rosy reach what she did reach, to go viral and be appreciated and to be with her kids. So, guys, please don’t understand me wrong. I wish Rosy all the best,” she added.

