Friday, December 1, 2023 – President William Ruto has moved to contradict his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, on the true status of the Kenyan economy.

While Gachagua has maintained that the economy was in tatters thanks to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto has differed with him, saying the economy is stable and that there was no cause for alarm.

Speaking yesterday during the Hustler Fund’s first anniversary, Ruto revealed that Kenya’s economy is stable enough to pay off its debt.

The Head of State exuded confidence that he was ready to start paying off Kenya’s debts.

“Our main problem was the debt, and many people thought Kenya will end up like many other countries that are running into default. I want to assure Kenyans that we have stabilised our economy and we are ready and committed to pay all our debts,” said Ruto.

Ruto reiterated his administration’s plans to clear off the debts starting December 2023.

He maintained that the decisions made by the government in the past year have put the country on a sound economic footing.

A report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) showed a growth in the economy of 5.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

The report showed the growth was supported by the financial sector, which grew at 13.5%, and the turnaround in agriculture at 7.7%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST