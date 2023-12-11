Monday, December 11, 2023 – Donald Trump has said he will not testify at his civil fraud trial in New York on Monday, calling the entire process ‘complete and total election interference.’

The former US president posted on his Truth Social Media platform that there would be no sequel to his November 6 testimony.

‘As everyone knows, I have very successfully and conclusively testified in this corrupt, Biden-directed, New York State Attorney General’s rigged trial against me,’ he wrote.

‘World-renowned experts, highly-respected bank and insurance executives, real estate professionals, as well as others both honest and credible, have stated, clearly and unequivocally, that I and my very successful company did nothing wrong!’

Trump claims his financial statements were ‘extraordinary’ and cited an NYU professor who stated that if Trump were a student, he would’ve given him an ‘A’ grade on them.

The former president also criticized AG Letitia James as ‘racist’ and her employees as ‘thugs’ and Judge Arthur Engoron as ‘highly partisan and out of control.’

He continued a repeated complaint the court has said his Mar-a-Lago resort is only worth $18million when, in his opinion, it is worth ’50 to 100 times that amount.’

Trump, his company, and top executives are alleged to have exaggerated his wealth by billions of dollars on the financial statements by inflating property values.

Before the trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Trump and other defendants committed fraud by exaggerating his net worth and the value of assets on his financial statements.

The judge imposed a punishment that could strip Trump of some marquee properties, though an appeals court is keeping them in his control for now.