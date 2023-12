Thursday, December 14, 2023 – A lady took to X to ask an intriguing question.

While some people say a bride has the right to tell ladies on her train not to expose their bodies, others opined that it depends on whether she has also not exposed her body at other people’s wedding.

Look

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>