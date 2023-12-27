Wednesday, December 27, 2023 – The family of a popular Nairobi real estate agent has made a heartfelt appeal to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki for assistance in locating their relative who went missing in October.

The man was last seen at a carwash in Komarock where he had taken his vehicle for cleaning, only to be abducted by unidentified individuals.

Despite their relentless efforts over the past two months, the family remains in the dark about his whereabouts, having combed through police stations, hospitals, and mortuaries in a desperate search for the missing businessman.

His distressed wife shared the challenges she faced, particularly the difficulty in explaining to their children the mysterious disappearance of their father.

Compounding the emotional turmoil, she disclosed that the financial responsibility now rested solely on her shoulders, as she encountered obstacles accessing her husband’s bank accounts.

The missing real estate agent played a crucial role in their children’s education, covering school fees, and also contributed to the support of several underprivileged children, with an annual commitment of approximately Ksh1 million.

“CS Kindiki, you are a parent and the same way your family rejoices when you come back home at night is the same way my children got excited when their father came home. Please help us find him,” she stated.

The wife further described the agonising experience of visiting various mortuaries daily, confronted with different bodies each time, in a desperate quest to locate her missing husband.

The traumatic nature of this ordeal deeply affected their son, who withdrew from the distressing situation by isolating himself in his room for three days.

In a plea for assistance, she urged the public to join their efforts in finding her husband, who has been missing for nearly three months.

The family’s anguish intensified as it became known that the real estate agent was abducted shortly after winning a decade-long court case related to a piece of land.

The opposing party had initially made damning statements, only to retract them after the businessman mysteriously disappeared.

