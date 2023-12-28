Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has said he will not participate in the 2027 presidential election if the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is not reformed.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, Raila, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said it would be useless for one to contest against President William Ruto in 2027 if there were no electoral reforms.

According to the former prime minister, the opposition coalition still has a lot of questions regarding the 2022 presidential results that must be addressed before the next election.

“2027 is still 4 years away. I have told Kenyans that you cannot be campaigning for 5 years and that once elections are done, we forget about them.

“We are still concerned with what happened in 2022. It will be useless to anybody to try to run in 2027 unless we sort out properly that mess that we had, that we have a proper electoral commission that can preside over elections and give you real results.

“As you know, the results of the last presidential elections have not been published according to the law up to now,” Raila said.

