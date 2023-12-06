Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been sued by a fourth woman who claims she was violently gang raped by the hip hop mogul and two friends at his New York studio when she was 17.

The Jane Doe claims in a shocking new lawsuit that the 54-year-old rapper flew her to his New York studio in 2003 and plied her with ‘copious amounts of drugs and alcohol.’

He and two pals then took turns violently raping the teen as she drifted in and out of consciousness, leaving her in so much pain that she could barely stand or remember how she got home, the complaint alleges.

The anonymous accuser, now in her late 30s, has backed her bombshell claims with a photo of herself sitting on the I’ll Be Missing You singer’s lap and goofing around in his Manhattan studio.

In harrowing detail, she describes how Combs demanded that she pinch his nipples throughout the attack to help him ‘get off’ – then pulled up a chair to watch her being raped and choked by his associates.

She says she suffered in silence for 20 years until the R&B singer Cassie sued Combs, her former mentor, and ex-boyfriend, for allegedly subjecting her to savage beatings, drug-addled hotel orgies, and rape.

Combs denied the claims in that case and the two sides reached an out-of-court settlement barely 24 hours after the suit was made public last month.

But since then three more accusers have come forward, the latest levelling perhaps the most shocking allegations to date against the triple-Grammy winner who previously dismissed the slew of historic abuse claims as a ‘money grab’.

The 14-page complaint, filed Wednesday in New York federal court, begins with a trigger warning in bold red lettering before detailing how the 11th grader was violated by Combs, his close friend Harve Pierre and a third unidentified male.

The accuser says she met Pierre, the former president of Combs’s label Bad Boy Records, and the mystery defendant at a lounge in Detroit where, according to the suit, the rapper had connections to the ‘Black Mafia Family (BMA), a drug trafficking and money laundering organization.’

‘Mr. Pierre repeatedly complimented Ms. Doe’s appearance, saying that she was hot, among other things. He then began talking about his self-described ‘best friend’ and ‘brother,’ Mr. Combs,’ the suit reads.

‘Specifically, Mr. Pierre continually stated that Mr. Combs would love to meet Ms. Doe. Mr. Pierre even called Mr. Combs and put Ms. Doe on the line. Mr. Combs told Ms. Doe that he would love to meet her and that she should accompany Mr. Pierre to New York City in a private jet.’

The suit says Pierre led the high school student to a bathroom and smoked crack before taking out his penis and forcing her to perform oral sex.

Pierre, the mystery defendant and third man allegedly took the girl to an airport in Pontiac, Michigan, where a private jet was waiting to fly them to New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport.

A convoy of black SUVs then whisked them into New York to Daddy’s House Recording Studio and they arrived to find Combs finishing up a session with a female recording artist.

When the artist left Combs asked the alleged victim to sit on his lap for a photo before the three defendants ‘began to ply Ms Doe – a 17 year old child at the time – with copious amounts of drugs and alcohol,’ it’s alleged.

The suit adds: ‘While the evening became a blur, Ms Doe does recall Mr Combs, Mr Pierre and the third assailant hitting on her incessantly, stroking her body, asking to see her ‘ass’ and telling her how ‘hot’ and ‘sexy’ she was.

‘As the night wore on, the 17-year-old Ms Doe became more and more inebriated, eventually to the point that she could not possibly have consented to having sex with anyone, much less someone twice her age.’

The attack began with Combs leading the girl to a bathroom where he allegedly removed her underwear and raped her over the sink. ‘Doe did not consent to having sex with Mr. Combs, but he continued thrusting,’ the suit insists.

‘At some point, Mr. Combs turned Ms. Doe around to face him. He told her that he could not orgasm and asked her to squeeze his nipples as hard as she could to help him ‘get off.’

‘By this point, Ms. Doe was coming in and out of consciousness because of the drugs and alcohol she had been given by defendants.

‘Her next memory was looking up into the mirror above the sink to find that the third assailant had replaced Mr. Combs and was raping her from behind.

‘Mr. Combs was watching the Third Assailant sexually assault Ms. Doe from a chair outside of the bathroom.’

Pierre then took his turn, according to the victim, raping and forcing her to perform oral sex until she was choking and gasping for breath.

When the trio finally left the bathroom she ‘fell into the fetal position and lay on the floor. Her vagina was in pain.’

The woman claims she could barely stand and had to be helped out of the building before she was put on a plane back to Michigan.

‘She has very limited recollection of her transport home, and only remembers being in her car sometime early in the morning. Her underwear was missing,’ the suit adds.

The victim claims she was plagued with feelings of shame and emotional distress for two decades but feared speaking out in case she was subjected to slurs and retaliation.

Her stance changed when Cassie, real name Cassandra Ventura, sued Combs for rape on November 16, claiming he abused her, plied her with drugs and filmed her having sex with male prostitutes while they dated from 2005 and 2019.

While the case was quickly settled and dismissed, it triggered a slew of similar lawsuits targeting the rapper, his entourage and his billion-dollar business empire.

Joi Dickerson-Neal claims Combs slipped something into her drink and sexually assaulted her in 1991 while she was a student at Syracuse University. She alleges that he filmed the attack and shared the video with his social circle.

Another Jane Doe alleges that she and a friend were raped by Combs and his friend, the singer-songwriter Aaron Hall, in the early 1990s.

A fourth lawsuit takes aim at Pierre, alleging that he used his influence at Bad Boy Records to groom and sexually assault a former assistant.

‘Most triggering for Ms. Doe was reading about Ms. Ventura’s allegations of sex trafficking and being forced to have sex with other men against her will,’ reads the latest lawsuit, the fifth filed in three weeks.

‘Ms. Doe obviously understands that she too had been sex trafficked, and that Mr. Combs’ behavior in forcing women into nonconsensual sex was not an isolated incident or unique only to Ms. Ventura.

‘Then, just days later, Ms. Doe read about a case filed against Mr. Pierre. The suit alleged that Mr. Pierre used his portion of power at Bad Boy to groom and sexually assault his former assistant.

‘Seeing two other women bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre, respectively, gave Ms. Doe the confidence to tell her story as well.’

Combs’s previous accusers filed their claims just as the one-year ‘lookback window’ was set to expire on the Adult Survivors Act, a New York law allowing victims to submit claims outside of the usual statute of limitations.

The latest suit, which names Daddy’s House Recording Studio and Bad Boy Holdings as defendants in addition to the three men, relies instead on the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act.