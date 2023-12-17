Sunday, December 17, 2023 – Word has it that the first family is in a dilemma after President Ruto’s brother, David, unknowingly married one of his brother’s ‘mpango wa kando’

David’s elder brother had reportedly opposed the marriage without disclosing the reasons, but his mother insisted that the wedding must continue

The woman has been a mpango wa kando to David’s brother for a long time.

David only came to learn later that his newly-wed wife had been his brother’s mpango wa kando.

Ruto has four brothers.

This is how the Sunday Nation reported the juicy scoop without mentioning names for obvious reasons.

