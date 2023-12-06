Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – Five suspects believed to be part of a criminal gang have been arrested by detectives based at Central Police Station in Mombasa through an intelligence-led operation.

The suspects namely Vincent Ochieng, Shadrack Ochieng, Felix Otieno, Salim Ali, and Shafi Yusuf had earlier been captured in a video recording while displaying items that they had stolen from their victims.

They went live on Tiktok last weekend and flaunted the stolen items, sparking public outrage.

According to DCI, the five are suspected to be members of an organized criminal group that has been operating within Sargoi area and its neighborhoods.

Upon search, a navy blue jacket that had been captured in the video recording, three iPhones, a Samsung phone, a Memojo phone, and a Bluetooth headphone among other items were recovered from them.

The five have been processed pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST