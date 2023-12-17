Sunday, December 17, 2023 – President William Ruto’s long-time and powerful aide, Farouk Kibet, has reportedly fallen out with the first lady Rachel Ruto.

Word has it that the fallout was dramatic to the extent that the First Lady confronted him in the presence of other staff, including security guards at State House.

It is not clear what triggered the dispute between the two.

Farouk reportedly told Rachel that even if she chases him from State House, he will still meet Ruto and ‘transact business out there’

In the past weeks, Farouk has not been seen with Ruto whenever the first lady is in attendance.

Farouk’s colleagues are now celebrating that he has been tamed.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the juicy scoop.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.