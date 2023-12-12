Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Destiny Udogie has signed a new six-and-a-half-year deal with Tottenham just three months after making his Premier League debut.

The Italy international born to Nigerian parents in Italy penned a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2030.

‘I’m really happy because I think to be here at this club is a big joy for me, so I’m really happy for this opportunity and it’s a pleasure [to be here],’ Udogie said.

From the first day I came here, I’ve felt at home with the players, the coaching staff and the club. I feel so welcome and I’m happy to be here.

Udogie, who turned 21 at the end of November, signed for Spurs from Udinese in the summer of 2022 for £15million but remained on loan to the Serie A side for the whole of last season.

Udogie made his Premier League against Brentford in August and has since made 14 appearances for Spurs – all of them as a starter – and scored his first goal for the club in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

He earned his first call-up to the Italy senior squad in October 2023, making his debut the same month in a Euro 2024 qualifying fixture against Malta.

Udogie won a second cap in October, playing in Italy’s 3-1 defeat against England at Wembley in a Euro 2024 qualifying.