Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Actor/ Politician, Desmond Elliott and his wife, Victoria, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today December 26th.

The couple got married in 2003 and have 4 children.

Declaring his love for Victoria on his Instagram page, Desmond wrote;

‘’20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day

We have been through the mills, tough times and pains

We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills

Whats most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER

Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person

Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on

Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE

Thank you for being BABAMAI

I love(d)you then

I love you now

I love you tomorrow

Yours

Dezinbong”

Congrats to them!