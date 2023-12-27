Tuesday, December 26, 2023 – Actor/ Politician, Desmond Elliott and his wife, Victoria, are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary today December 26th.
The couple got married in 2003 and have 4 children.
Declaring his love for Victoria on his Instagram page, Desmond wrote;
‘’20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day
We have been through the mills, tough times and pains
We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills
Whats most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER
Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person
Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on
Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE
Thank you for being BABAMAI
I love(d)you then
I love you now
I love you tomorrow
Yours
Dezinbong”
Congrats to them!
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>