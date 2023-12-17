Saturday, December 16, 2023 – A dental surgeon has shared her encounter with a patient who was married to an abusive husband.

She explained that she recently she got a call from nurses at work, telling her they had an emergency.

When she got to the clinic, she explained that the patient’s teeth had been “fractured” by her husband and nothing could be done to save the anterior tooth which was hanging on by a strand of gum tissue.

She treated the patient the best that she could and the patient called her brother to make payment.

When the patient’s brother heard his sister had been beaten by her husband again, he came with police officers and tried to take his sister with him but she insisted on going back home to cook for her abusive husband.

The doctor said she has now received news that the domestic violence victim has died after being beaten again by her husband.

