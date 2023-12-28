Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Security guards from Delmonte Pineapple Farm in Thika have been accused of killing four men who were reportedly stealing pineapples from the expansive land.

The four had left their respective homes on December 18 to find work at a quarry adjoining a vast Del Monte pineapple farm.

It has emerged that they later sneaked into one of the plantations, where they started harvesting the produce, oblivious to the imminent tragedy.

They had it rough at the hands of the supposedly rogue guards protecting the farm.

Their bodies were found floating on River Thika.

According to the bereaved families, their deceased kin were brutally clobbered by the guards, who after confirming they had died, proceeded to throw the bodies into the foregoing river.

This is not the first time Delmonte farm guards have been accused of killing suspected thieves and they work in cahoots with police to frustrate the families of the lost ones.

Now, Thika residents are begging Interior Cabinet Secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to intervene and unravel the murders that have been happening inside Delmonte Farm.

The Kenyan DAILY POST