Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Siaya County Governor, James Orengo, has appealed to the National Treasury to release money that it owes counties.

During his inaugural State of the County address to the county assembly of Siaya on Friday, Orengo said the delays were hurting service delivery to the people.

The governor noted that counties are yet to receive their equitable share of revenue allocation from the national treasury for November and December.

“The delays are hurting the county governments. It is affecting service delivery to Kenyans,” he said.

He, however, noted that the national economy has suffered shocks that led to the depreciation of the Kenyan Shillings in comparison to the country’s neighbours.

“Floods, drought and other calamities has further affected the rest of the country,” The disbursements need to be prompt to ensure delays do not affect counties fiscal capacity and ability to operate,” he said…

“Counties have a right to stable and predictable disbursements. We are yet to receive the November and December disbursements.”

But despite the delays, the governor noted that his administration has managed to reduce the burden of the pending bills and also managed to pay salaries and promptly pay statutory fees.

“Remittance of the statutory deduction is now up to date, unlike in the past,” he said.

“Salary payments have also remained within reasonable timeliness.”

