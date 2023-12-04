Monday, December 04, 2023 – Football coach Deion Sanders and movie producer Tracey Edmonds have ended their engagement, the couple announced on Instagram Sunday night

“To EVERYONE who has been there for us, supported us, and shown us love…We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we’ve shared together,” Edmonds wrote in a statement on her Instagram page.

“Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH!” she concluded, adding praying hands and a red heart emoji.

Sanders responded in the comments section, adding, “Love u Tracey and You’ve been a true blessing to me. I appreciate the times we’ve shared and they laughs we’ve had. You are an amazing woman and a tremendous mother. God bless u with every endeavor and every step u take. You are HER. Tracey-Mack !!!”

Sanders and Edmonds, both 56, met at a movie premiere party in 2012 for a film Edmonds had produced. They announced their engagement since 2019 but never got around to getting married.

Edmonds shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with musician Babyface.

Sanders had two children with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers: a daughter, Deiondra, 31, and a son, Deion Jr., 29. He also had three children with his second wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders: sons Shilo, 23, and Shedeur, 21, and daughter Shelomi, 18.