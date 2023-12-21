Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura has come to President William Ruto’s defense over the increased taxation, including the controversial new taxes like the housing levy, which hasn’t been well-received by a majority of Kenyans.

This is after the BBC exposed how the increased taxation has negatively affected Kenyans and the economy.

In the report, the international media conglomerate, while quoting economists, highlighted that the economy had been affected by increased taxes. It further noted that some firms had opted to leave the country altogether leading to massive job losses.

However, in a quick rejoinder, Mwaura noted that Kenyan taxation, including the recently added taxes like housing levy, was still lower compared to other first-world countries.

“On taxation, we remain lower at 36% compared to other countries such as the UK, whose taxation is over 45%. Kenyans want to be self-reliant rather than depending on borrowing and this can only be achieved through financing our own budget,” clarified the statement.

The Kenyan DAILY POST