Monday, December 18, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has sent a warning to President William Ruto for trying to introduce authoritarian rule in the country.

Speaking in Bungoma County on Saturday, Raila said the late Daniel Moi had wielded much power to the detriment of his subjects, but he was ultimately subdued.

Raila expressed concern over the National Executive’s supposed infiltration into the Parliament, wrongly influencing legislation processes there.

He took offense at the president’s slogan that he is unstoppable as he vowed to continue with his agenda, including the housing program the court temporarily stopped..

Raila observed that the legislature was leaning toward the government and that all bills tabled before it were passed without proper deliberations.

This, he said, was denting the progress the country had made in terms of democracy.

“All bills from the State House are passing. Kenyans are now endangered. When someone says he is unstoppable! Nyayo (the late Moi) used to say so and we stopped him, If we stopped Moi, who are you? Kenyans will stop you,” Raila said.

