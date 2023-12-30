Friday, December 29, 2023 – A Michigan father of three shot and wounded his ex-girlfriend’s new man after he dropped off gifts for his kids on Christmas, according to prosecutors.

Deandre Patrick Lawrence, 23, was arrested after he allegedly shot the new boyfriend in the back when the victim tripped while fleeing a heated confrontation between them Monday morning, Dec. 25.

Lawrence began the morning by visiting his ex’s house to deliver presents to their three children, but the festive mood quickly soured when he got into a fight with her new man who also lived at the house, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office alleged.

During the fight, the victim ran from the house as Lawrence chased after him, the prosecutor’s office said.

When the boyfriend tripped and fell to the ground, Lawrence allegedly fired two rounds into his back.

The victim survived, but was critically injured, authorities said, according to WDIV.

Lawrence faces charges of assault with intent to murder and felony firearm.

He was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 27, when bond was set for $1 million.

If released, Lawrence can’t have any contact with the victim or witnesses.

“Violent actions have no place in resolving disputes. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family. We will work to ensure accountability for this terrible Christmas Day shooting,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said.

Lawrence’s next court hearing is Jan. 4, 2024.