Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – A Massachusetts dad died after accidentally stabbing himself with a knife he wore on a lanyard around his neck.

Patrick Kenney Jr. was found on Saturday night, Dec. 2, collapsed in the parking lot of Kowloon restaurant in Saugus, about 11 miles north of Boston, WCVB said.

Police initially feared he was attacked but they later ruled that the 42-year-old dad of young twins had somehow stabbed himself with a knife around his neck in what his family also called a “horrible tragedy.”

“This incident appears to be accidental, and no additional parties are believed to be involved,” District Attorney Paul Tucker and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said in a joint statement.

Kenney was pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston shortly after he was found outside the restaurant, where he had gone by bus for a family birthday party, according to NBC 10.

“Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy,” his family said in a statement.

“Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many. This is a horrible tragedy.”

Kenney and his family were regulars at the Kowloon restaurant, according to its owners, the Wong family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family. Nothing else matters at this time. We ask that people don’t jump to conclusions until an investigation is completed,” the Wong family said in a statement.