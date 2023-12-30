Saturday, December 30, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has issued the scope of investigations following the murder of Meru-based blogger Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

In a statement, Kindiki announced that the law enforcement officers were trailing those who organized the murder, the financiers, and those who executed the plot.

He insisted that the three categories of people would all face the law in connection with the gruesome murder of the blogger.

“Those responsible for organizing, financing, and executing the cruel murder of Daniel Muthiani, alias Sniper, have a date with justice,” Kindiki stated.

At the same time, Kindiki revealed that investigations were at an advanced stage and that perpetrators were close to being apprehended by law enforcement officers.

The CS argued that those hired to execute the crime decided to dump the body to hide their trail in connection with the murder.

“Detectives are concluding the process of identifying the evil perpetrators, including those who lured the young man to his death and those who tortured, murdered, and dumped his body in an attempt to conceal the terrible crime.”

Sniper disappeared on December 2, and his body was discovered on December 16, 2023.

A postmortem examination conducted on the body of the deceased revealed that he died after being strangled.

Government pathologist Johansen Oduor said Sniper had marks on his neck and he exhibited signs of a person who had lacked oxygen.

