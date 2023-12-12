Tuesday, December 12, 2023 – Rappers, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign held a live listening event for their forthcoming joint album VULTURES at Miami’s Wynwood Marketplace late Monday night, December 11.

One of the songs that Ye and Ty played during the event featured the rapper’s daughter North West who was on stage to share the moment and rap her verse for the audience.

“I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year, it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just bless me,” she raps on the yet untitled track.

The event was also attended by the likes of Kodak Black, Freddie Gibbs, Chris Brown, and Offset who all featured on the album.

Watch the video below