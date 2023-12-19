Tuesday, December 19, 2023 – Skomota is still squandering his money, barely three months after he won 3 million Rands (about Ksh 23 million) after placing a jackpot bet.

He has been camping in different entertainment joints to entertain slay queens instead of investing his money wisely.

Over the weekend, he was pictured at one of the popular entertainment joints in South Africa indulging in alcohol while in the company of a slay queen.

The lady kept him company as he enjoyed his drink all night long.

He had a blackout after overindulging in liquor, forcing him to sleep on the dancefloor.

