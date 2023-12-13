Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – President William Ruto has vowed to implement the Housing Levy despite the High Court terming it unconstitutional.

Speaking during the launch of the Diaspora Investment Conference in Nairobi, Ruto emphasized that he would implement the levy by any means necessary.

“I am telling you this time round, I am implementing it, and I am so determined because we must do it. Korea did it, Singapore did it, Malaysia did it, and that is why they are ahead of us,” Ruto noted.

“We know what we must do but we cannot gather the courage to do it but this time round, whatever it takes we are going to implement it.”

While addressing the critical issues interfering with the collection of the Housing Levy, the head of state took a swipe at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio over their constant criticism on the matter.

He accused the Opposition of leading campaigns against the levy despite making similar recommendations in their 2022 pre-elections manifesto.

“This housing project was on the manifesto of Kenya Kwanza. The housing project, complete with percentages of the levy, was also in the Azimio manifesto, but when it comes to the implementation, that is where the devil lives,” the head of state denoted.

“Nobody wanted this implemented but we all want to talk about it.”

He also called on the members of the diaspora to help in making contributions to aid in the establishment of affordable housing, further stating that the initiative would help offer jobs to millions of jobless Kenyans.

“When some people say we must get rid of housing fund, many people step forward and say, look, for the first time we have jobs, for the first time we can feed our families, for the first time we have an opportunity to own a house,” Ruto noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST