Thursday, December 28, 2023 – Chris Rock and Amber Rose have sparked romance rumors after spending Christmas Day together.

On Monday, the Comedian and model were seen spending the holidays together in New York City as they enjoyed a stroll together.

The pair walked around the Big Apple, before heading back to his apartment together.

It is unclear whether the duo are dating or just friends, but he previously featured on Kanye West’s 2010 song, called Blame Game.

The song is rumored to be inspired by West’s relationship with Rose, who he met in 2008.

Back in 2017, Rose claimed during an interview with Complex magazine’s Everyday Struggle that her and West’s split left her the most ‘heartbroken.’

‘I have never cheated on any of my boyfriends, and still have never said anything mean about Kanye… This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him,’ she said, at the time.