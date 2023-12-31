Sunday, December 31, 2023 – Dozens of people are feared dead at Eveready Nakuru town after a matatu that had been stopped by corrupt police officers was rammed by a trailer.

Survivors were rushed to Nakuru Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

Images from the scene painted a grim picture of the severity of the accident, with the matatu belonging to Ngata Sacco reduced to a wreckage.

Witnesses said it happened at about 7 am.

The matatu had been stopped by police at an undesignated area prompting an oncoming trailer to ram into it and drag it for a distance. Police had stopped the Matatu to collect bribes as usual.

Police tried to lob teargas at locals who had milled near the area to try to hide the accident which has exposed corruption in the police service.

Nakuru West Subcounty Police commander Francis Wahome said they are investigating the incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST