Tuesday, December 5, 2023 – Controller of Budget, Margaret Nyakang’o, has been charged with forgery and conspiracy to defraud.

This follows her arrest in Mombasa Tuesday in connection with a complaint made against her in 2016.h

However, SHE denied the charges and was released on Sh500,000 cash bail or Sh2 million bond.

The hearing has now been set for next Wednesday.

Together with 10 other people, she was also charged with operating a Sacco without a Licence, forgery and uttering a false document of the Penal Code.

The charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in a letter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on November 30.

Nyakang’o has been one of the fierce critics of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime under President William Ruto where he accused the Treasury of tripling the budget to loot public money.

She revealed that treasury officials inflated her salary budget three times, contrary to what she is paid.

“When I was doing the budget for consolidated funds services, this is where my salary is paid from, I found out that my salary was budgeted at three times what I’m paid. I am the only state officer in my institution so there is nothing like confusion there,” Nyakang’o stated

“I’m all alone. So I asked them why is the budget showing three times what my annual salary was. And it was like that for all the state officers. I have not received the answer to date.”Nyakang’o added

The Kenyan DAILY POST