Monday, December 4, 2023 – Controversial Kisii gospel singer Christopher Nyangwara Mosioma alias Embarambamba has once again stirred controversy after he was filmed pulling a crazy stunt with a female fan in a nightclub.

Embarambamba had been invited to the club for a performance when he simulated sex with the lady on stage.

In the video, the singer is seen dry-humping the lady as revellers cheer them.

Emabarambamba is infamous for pulling crazy stunts that leave Kenyans questioning his mental status.

Although he claims that he is a gospel singer, some of the things that he does on stage when performing put his moral values into question.

The latest was this sexual stunt he performed with a lady in a club.

Watch the video.

