Wednesday, December 06, 2023 – UFC star, Conor McGregor has laid out his plans as he works towards becoming Ireland’s next president.

McGregor pledged that he would physically fight the prime minister at their official anointing ceremony inside a new ‘purpose-built President’s Octagon’.

McGregor, 35, explained the logic behind his plan, saying: ‘If you cannot spar a friendly spar with your President you should not lead the country.’

The father-of-four, who recently welcomed his third child, a son named Mack, with fiancee Dee Devlin, also detailed where the match would take place.

Writing on X, he announced:

‘If anointed, the appointing of An Taoiseach will begin with a friendly sparring match in my purpose built, Presidents Octagon, in the grass outside Áras an Uachtaráin.

‘Gumshield, 16oz gloves, shin pads, vale tudo for Caio.

The imaginary match will also be pay-per-view, with all funds ‘going towards the frontline’.

‘Nurses. Ambulance. Fire. Gardai,’ Mr McGregor confirmed.

McGregor comments come weeks after he said Ireland ‘was at war’ in response to Garda commissioner Drew Harris referring to the protesters as a ‘hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology’.

McGregor said:

‘Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today.

‘Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough.

‘There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place, and there has been zero action done to support the public in any way, shape or form with this frightening act.

‘Not good enough. Make change or make way. Ireland for the victory. God bless those attacked today, we pray.’