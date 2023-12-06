Wednesday, December 6, 2023 – The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has made a U-turn on the scandalous edible oil worth Ksh17 billion that President William Ruto’s government controversially imported.

This is after it approved the controversial oil for human consumption even after claiming earlier on that it was poisonous.

However, in a quick about-turn, KEBS refuted claims that a Ksh17 billion consignment of edible oil imported by the government through Kenya National Trading Corporation was not safe for human consumption.

In a statement, KEBS noted that it re-inspected and tested the edible oil imported by KNTC and did not find safety concerns.

“However, the sampled edible oils did not meet the Vitamin A levels specified in the Kenyan Standard. This is not a health and safety parameter; KEBS communicated the results to KNTC,” the statement read in part.

“We would like to assure the public that KEBS is committed to ensuring the safety and quality of all locally manufactured and imported products into the country.”

